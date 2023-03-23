BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives unanimously voted Tuesday to pass a bill that would establish a process to shield the home addresses and telephone numbers of judges and their families from public disclosure.

If passed into law, Senate Bill 1059 would allow judicial officers to submit an application to have public agencies exempt their street address and telephone number and those of their family members from public disclosure.

The bill would apply to justices, judges or magistrate judges with chambers in the state of Idaho.

