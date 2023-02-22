BOISE — House State Affairs Committee members introduced legislation Tuesday to increase the state tax deduction for dependents.

Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, presented the proposal, which would set the maximum tax deduction for dependent care to $12,000 per taxable year. Dependents include taxpayers’ children younger than age 13, adult dependents with physical or mental limitations, or a spouse with physical or mental limitations.

Currently, Idaho sets the limit to a percentage of expenses and a maximum deduction of $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children; the proposed legislation would set the maximum at the same number regardless of how many children are claimed.

Recommended for you