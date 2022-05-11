Lori McCann

Office sought: Idaho’s 6th Legislative District House A seat.

Political party affiliation: Republican.

Age: 61.

Occupation: Runs a cattle ranch and real estate business with her husband; taught at Lewis-Clark State College for 15 years and has 44 years experience as a paralegal and legal assistant.

Education: Education degree from the University of Idaho.

Family status: Married, four children.

Previous or current elected positions: Incumbent; appointed to position in May 2021.

Web or social media site: lorimccannforidaho.com.

Claudia Dalby

Office sought: Idaho’s 6th Legislative District House A seat.

Political party affiliation: Republican.

Age: 50.

Occupation: Homemaker.

Education: Psychology degree from Capella University.

Family status: Married, three children.

Previous or current elected positions: None.

Web or social media site: dalbyforidaho.com.

