Lori McCann
Office sought: Idaho’s 6th Legislative District House A seat.
Political party affiliation: Republican.
Age: 61.
Occupation: Runs a cattle ranch and real estate business with her husband; taught at Lewis-Clark State College for 15 years and has 44 years experience as a paralegal and legal assistant.
Education: Education degree from the University of Idaho.
Family status: Married, four children.
Previous or current elected positions: Incumbent; appointed to position in May 2021.
Web or social media site: lorimccannforidaho.com.
Claudia Dalby
Office sought: Idaho’s 6th Legislative District House A seat.
Political party affiliation: Republican.
Age: 50.
Occupation: Homemaker.
Education: Psychology degree from Capella University.
Family status: Married, three children.
Previous or current elected positions: None.
Web or social media site: dalbyforidaho.com.