GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER

April 7

Alvin Wesley Empey, a boy, to Michelle Boese-Empey and Greg Empey

April 11

Kennedy Anne Dean, a girl, to Nicole and Jacob Dean

April 12

Atlas Harley Grill, a boy, to An Vo and Caleb Grill-Shook

April 16

Levi James Brown, a boy, to Elizabeth and Chris Brown

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

April 11

Ryder Eugene Holzer, a boy, to Genevieve Sylvia and Breck Holzer

April 12

Evelyn Lynch Herriott, a girl, to Jessie Lynch and Cascade Herriott

Seraya Rose Lynn Aung-Harmon, a girl, to Samara Harmon and Aron Aung

April 14

Fiona McCabe, a girl, to Malisa and Andrew McCabe

