GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
Sept. 16
Noah Mayor Persyn, a boy, to Arin and Mya Persyn
Sept. 18
William Jude Kohl, a boy, to Christy and Brian Kohl
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Sept. 19
Connor James Trump, a boy, to Ryan and Kaela Trump
