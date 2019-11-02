WHITMAN HOSPITAL & MEDICAL CENTER
Oct. 25
Marina Lillee Lekanoff, a girl, to Kristi Boyce and Peter Lekanoff
Oct. 26
Kylie Kristine Johnson, a girl, to Katie and Nick Johnson
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Oct. 21
Brinley Rose Knudtson, a girl, to Charity and Austin Knudtson
Oct. 22
Chandler Juliette Shaw, a girl, and Dawson Rodney Shaw, a boy, to Jane Ann and Karsten Shaw
Oct. 23
Luca David Vitte, a boy, to Kasey and Anthony Vitte
Oct. 25
Benjamin Leon Brock, a boy, to Alicia Shirley and Joseph Brock