WHITMAN HOSPITAL & MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 25

Marina Lillee Lekanoff, a girl, to Kristi Boyce and Peter Lekanoff

Oct. 26

Kylie Kristine Johnson, a girl, to Katie and Nick Johnson

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Oct. 21

Brinley Rose Knudtson, a girl, to Charity and Austin Knudtson

Oct. 22

Chandler Juliette Shaw, a girl, and Dawson Rodney Shaw, a boy, to Jane Ann and Karsten Shaw

Oct. 23

Luca David Vitte, a boy, to Kasey and Anthony Vitte

Oct. 25

Benjamin Leon Brock, a boy, to Alicia Shirley and Joseph Brock

Tags

Recommended for you