WHITMAN HOSPITALAND MEDICAL CLINIC
Aug. 1
Violet Josephine Johnson, a girl, to Candace and Josh Johnson
GRITMAN FAMILYBIRTH CENTER
Aug. 3
Brayden R. Spencer, a boy, to Jenni Kasper and Tyson Spencer
Aug. 4
Jonathan Luke Burrett, a boy, to Valari and Jon Burrett
Aug. 7
Ryder M. Coccia, a boy, to Jordynn and Cole Coccia
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
July 29
Harley Melhart, a girl, to Haley and Austin Melhart
Aug. 3
Miles K. Ruhga, a boy, to Eva Louise and Jonathan Ivan Ruhga
Aug. 5
Lilianna Kay Bowles, a girl, to Alexys and Byron Bowles
Aug. 7
Brooks W.L. Rosenman, a boy, to Ashley Gardipe and Jeremy Rosenman
Summit Aillig Eldred, a boy, to Penny Crocker and Michael Eldred
