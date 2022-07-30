PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
July 17
Grace Miracle Susmilch, a girl, to Gayle and Matthew Susmilch
July 19
Kyden James Houston, a boy, to Ellary and David Houston
July 22
Hailey Renee Bell, a girl, to Jadie and Zack Bell
Hayden Maeve Snyder, a girl, to Victoria and Gavin Snyder
Henry Gordon Moore, a boy, to Kate and Jacob Moore
GRITMAN FAMILYBIRTH CENTER
July 18
Charlotte Rose Ross, a girl, to Danni and Patrick Ross
July 25
Mazen Stanley McCoy, a boy, to Nicole and Martin McCoy
Undated
Phoenix William Hust, a boy, to Angelica and Zachariah Hust
Aria Rose Hust, a girl, to Angelica and Zachariah Hust
