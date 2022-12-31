GRITMAN FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER
Nov. 30
Winika Rhea Bergmann, a girl, to Kirsten and Nick Bergmann
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GRITMAN FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER
Nov. 30
Winika Rhea Bergmann, a girl, to Kirsten and Nick Bergmann
Dec. 2
Edgar James Wall, a boy, to Norm and Lu Wall
Bryn Wall, a boy, to Norm and Lu Wall
Dec. 13
Peyton Adam MacArthur McGee, a boy, to DiAnna and Tyler McGee
Dec. 14
RaeLynn Marie Peterson, a girl, to Billie-Jean and Logan Peterson
Dec. 17
Mason J. O’Brien, a boy, to Krystal Palmer and James O’Brien
Dec. 20
Sloane McGraw, a girl, to Mallory and Dillion McGraw
Rowan Lynn Clemm, a girl, to Randi Pollack and Corey Clemm
Undated
Amara Lynn Goade, a girl, to Marissa and Jacob Goade
WHITMAN HOSPITALAND MEDICAL CLINICS
Dec. 17
Camille Grace Olin, a girl, to Leslie and Jason Olin
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Dec. 16
Arabella Ish-Mae MacDougall, a girl, to Brittany and Matthew MacDougall
Dec. 24
Joseph Kane Parcels, a boy, Christine and Joseph Parcels
Dec. 25
Grayson Stephen Folland, a boy, to Liz and Matt Folland
Lukas Randy Bennett, a boy, to Ana and Stephen Bennett
Undated
Oliver Chad Bennett, a boy, to Hailey and Anthony Bennett
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Paid subscribers get unlimited digital access to online news, including the e-edition, access to digital archives back to 1989, and the option of a print edition delivered to your home six days a week
Offer applies to new subscribing households only. Excludes mail delivery.