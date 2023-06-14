Boyer Park gets $6M upgrade

This aerial picture shows the upgraded marina at Boyer Park on the Snake River in Whitman County.

BOYER PARK — A $6 million upgrade at Boyer Park and Marina is complete and open for boaters.

A fuel dock and two other docks were replaced with new aluminum and fiberglass docks. Four docks were rehabilitated. A navigation light and a vault toilet that will be open year-round were added.

Boyer Park is about 50 miles downstream from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the Snake River in Whitman County. It has a swimming beach, playground, recreational vehicle spaces, paved pedestrian and bicycle trail and a riverfront restaurant.

