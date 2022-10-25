Tom Kammerzell, a Port of Whitman County commissioner, will serve as president of Pacific Northwest Waterways Association for 2023, the organization announced recently.

The association also announced its awards, and a former Port of Lewiston employee is among those who were honored.

Jaynie Bentz received a distinguished service award from the organization, a nonprofit group that supports river navigation, energy, trade and economic development in the region. Bentz was assistant port manager before leaving the Port of Lewiston to work for the Idaho Regional Optical Network.

Kammerzell to lead waterways association

Elaine Williams

Tags

Recommended for you