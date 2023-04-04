Mattress Firm expands in Moscow

Store Manager Kristi Lowry sits on the edge of a mattress for a portrait at Mattress Firm inside Moscow’s Palouse Mall.

 Zach Wilkinson

One customer at Mattress Firm in Moscow recently visited four times, laying on many of the 45 mattresses in the store before making a final decision about what to buy.

Like many shoppers at the recently opened store at Palouse Mall in Moscow, he was stressed, said Kristi Lowry, the store’s floor manager.

He wasn’t sleeping well because the mattress he owned was uncomfortable. And he didn’t want to spend a lot of money just to get a replacement that had the same problems, she said.