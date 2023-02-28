LEWISTON — A soon-to-open Lewiston clothing retailer has its roots in a romance that blossomed when the owners were employees in a different location of the store.

The Storm Cellar is expected to debut at 835 Main St., a former U.S. Bank branch, in early March, said Lydia Warner, who owns the store with her husband, Caleb Warner.

The business is opening at a time when Lewiston is still recovering from the departure of a number of stores that carried clothing, including Macy’s, JCPenney, Shopko and Kmart.

Moscow’s Storm Cellar expanding to L-C Valley

Nandhini
Moscow’s Storm Cellar expanding to L-C Valley

Elaine Williams