Long-term care, Social Security and elder law are some of the topics that will be covered at a workshop titled “Everything Retirement” that’s set for Oct. 13 in Moscow.
The cost is $22 per person. The fee includes lunch and a 1-hour consultation with an elder law attorney that would normally cost $275.
The workshop will be held on the second floor of the 1912 Center at 412 E. Third St. Registration is available at everythingretirement.eventbrite.com and closes Oct. 6.
The event is sponsored by the Spokane Retirement Resource Center and the University of Idaho Extension in Latah County.
Port of Lewiston tabs new broadband and operations manager
LEWISTON — A former Latah County employee, Christina Mangiapani, has accepted a job at the Port of Lewiston as its broadband and operations manager.
Mangiapani started in her new role Monday, after serving as the grants manager for Latah County, where she created the Latah County Broadband Coalition.
She is replacing assistant manager Jaynie Bentz, who is leaving the port at the end of the month to work for the Idaho Regional Optical Network, which is based in Boise, said Port Manager Scott Corbitt.
“(Bentz) has been doing the heavy lift on broadband for a long, long time,” Corbitt said.
Lewiston clinic focusing on mental health, addiction
LEWISTON — Management of prescription medications for mental health issues as well as treatments for depression and opioid-use disorder are specialties of a new Lewiston medical clinic.
Ohm Mental Health Wellness Center has opened at 1534 Idaho St. in Lewiston in a building kitty-corner from the post office.
The clinic accepts patients referred by primary care providers, mental health counselors and themselves, said Beverly Kloepfer, a nurse practitioner and an owner of the clinic.
The services enable individuals to lead happier, more productive lives, said Kloepfer, an associate professor of nursing at Lewis-Clark State College.
She can renew or start prescriptions to treat mental health conditions and conduct tests for patients taking medications that don’t work or have too many unpleasant side effects.
The tests help her establish reasons for issues with medications, such as a patient metabolizing drugs too quickly for them to be effective, and identify alternatives.
Kloepfer also provides medication assisted treatment for people with opioid-use disorder and does transmagnetic stimulation for people who have depression that doesn’t respond to medication.
The MRI-strength pulsations are administered to the mood center of the brain through a small, curved magnetic coil placed lightly on the head while patients sit in a chair similar to those at dental practices, she said, to stimulate the release of mood-enhancing chemicals and help receptors use those chemicals in a more efficient way.
In addition, Ohm Mental Health Wellness Center does Esketamine nasal spray treatments for patients with drug-resistant depression that leads to suicidal thoughts.
“It helps lift the mood,” she said.
The latter two treatments happen at the clinic and involve a series of visits.
All of the care Kloepfer provides is under the supervision of her husband, Dr. Randy Kloepfer, the medical director of the clinic. He is a board-certified internal medicine physician who practices in the emergency room and wound care center at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Ohm Mental Health Wellness Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its telephone number is (208) 717-4823.
Breakfast a specialty of new vendor at The Food Yard
LEWISTON — One of the latest additions to The Food Yard in Lewiston is part of Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Taste of Hells Canyon serves breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees such as biscuits and gravy, with two eggs and hashbrowns ($11), and smoked macaroni and cheese ($8), said Heidi Copeland, general manager of Hells Canyon Grand Hotel on 21st Street in Lewiston.
The recipes are originals of the hotel’s chef, Doug Kohn, and the ingredients are prepared in the kitchen of the hotel’s restaurant, she said.
“The quality is the same quality as you would get here at the restaurant,” she said.
Hells Canyon Grand Hotel purchased the food truck earlier this year, originally to have resources like refrigeration and a ready source of water for off-site catering, Copeland said.
The hotel ran it as a food truck at a few public gatherings, such as the Avista NAIA World Series, where it was spotted by Travis Knox, an owner of The Food Yard.
Knox asked if Taste of Hells Canyon would be a regular at his food truck venue, she said.
They accepted the offer. They are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at The Food Yard at 11th and Snake River avenues, unless the truck is scheduled for other events, Copeland said.
“There’s a really nice culture there,” she said. “We’re happy to be a part of that.”
Financial institution supports Tri-State expansion
CLARKSTON — Northwest Farm Credit Services has given $5,000 to Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation in Clarkston for the hospital’s inpatient and dietary wing that’s under construction.
The donation came from the financial institution’s rural community grant program that supports projects of nonprofit organizations that improve the infrastructure, vitality or prosperity of communities.
Northwest Farm Credit Services is a $15 billion financial cooperative that provides financing and other services to farmers, ranchers, agricultural businesses, commercial fishing ventures, timber producers, rural home owners and crop insurance customers. Its territory includes Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.
Chamber executive chosen for fellowship program
The president and CEO of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce will participate in a fellowship program that will provide information about how to address education and workforce challenges.
Kristin Kemak is one of 35 chamber executives, economic development professionals and association leaders selected for the Business Leads Fellowship Program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation through a competitive process.
The six-month program will include virtual and in-person sessions that cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood, kindergarten through high school and postsecondary education, as well as workforce development.
