Long-term care, Social Security and elder law are some of the topics that will be covered at a workshop titled “Everything Retirement” that’s set for Oct. 13 in Moscow.

The cost is $22 per person. The fee includes lunch and a 1-hour consultation with an elder law attorney that would normally cost $275.

The workshop will be held on the second floor of the 1912 Center at 412 E. Third St. Registration is available at everythingretirement.eventbrite.com and closes Oct. 6.

