Encouraging individuals to cultivate healthy relationships with their bodies is a goal of a spin studio that has opened in Moscow.

Rev Studios at 317 W. Sixth St., Suite 104, offers two classes, Bike and Powerhouse, said owner and instructor Whitney Bray.

Bike is a “low-impact, high-energy spin class” that leaves participants “sweaty and full of endorphins,” she said.

Business gives customers a chance to take a spin

Elaine Williams

