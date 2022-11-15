Encouraging individuals to cultivate healthy relationships with their bodies is a goal of a spin studio that has opened in Moscow.
Rev Studios at 317 W. Sixth St., Suite 104, offers two classes, Bike and Powerhouse, said owner and instructor Whitney Bray.
Bike is a “low-impact, high-energy spin class” that leaves participants “sweaty and full of endorphins,” she said.
Powerhouse is a combination of exercise on stationary bicycles and strength training on mats, Bray said.
Drop-in classes cost $17 per session, including shoe rental. Discounts are available for students, military personnel and health care employees, or by purchasing multiple classes or memberships.
The business is a reflection of Bray’s active lifestyle. A former student athlete, she is a 2017 Washington State University graduate who was on the school’s Crimson Girls Dance Team.
“We want to help more people see working out as an act of empowerment instead of punishment,” she said.
Bank manager Sanchez named to Pullman hospital board
A manager of Washington Trust Bank has joined the board of Pullman Regional Hospital.
The term of PJ Sanchez, a home loan sales manager, will run through December 2023. The seat on the seven-member board that oversees the hospital will be on the November 2023 election ballot for a six-year term.
A Washington State University graduate, Sanchez has been with Washington Trust Bank since it opened its Pullman branch in 2011.
He has served on the hospital’s foundation board, including as vice president from 2018-20. One of his interests is golfing with his wife, Kelli Kamimura, a retired WSU golf coach.
College students bring home prize money from Boise
Two University of Idaho students netted thousands of dollars in collegiate categories at Boise Entrepreneur Week.
Intty Anantachote, a senior in virtual technology and design, won first place and $13,000 in the cybersecurity competition.
Her tool uses virtual reality to help educate seniors and students about the dangers of social engineering scams that exploit a person’s trust to obtain money or confidential information.
Senior Sam Slusser took first place in the hacking for homebuilding competition. His product, Strapwell Bags, is designed to latch onto tie-downs in a safe and secure way for hauling and moving.
Slusser is majoring in finance and a Professional Golfers’ Association program that teaches students how to manage courses in UI’s College of Business and Economics.
“My entrepreneurship program and our student startup teams have won over $1.1 million in my 10 years at (UI),” said George Tanner, director of UI’s entrepreneurship program, in a text. “All of the money goes to students and some launch startups as a result.”
Zip’s Drive-In expected to debut Orchards location at the end of this month
LEWISTON — A new Zip’s Drive-In in the Lewiston Orchards is expected to debut at the end of this month at the intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue.
The burger chain’s second Lewiston location will be similar to the one on 16th Avenue, with a drive-through window and indoor seating, said Kelsey Wilder, who owns three Zip’s with her husband, Daryl Wilder.
The Zip’s menu features hamburgers like the Papa Joe, with ham, and the Belly Buster, with bacon and ham, as well as shakes and french fries.
The building for the Lewiston Orchards Zip’s is entirely new and is on a lot where a wild game processing and butcher shop once stood.
The Wilders are able to expand because of the hard work of their staff, Daryl Wilder said.
Tony Willoughby has managed their first Lewiston restaurant since it opened 5½ years ago, Wilder said, and Willoughby hired Lacee Anderson, who has been trained to manage the Lewiston Orchards location.
Anderson and Willoughby have worked hard through some of the toughest times in the hospitality industry, including the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and employee shortages, Wilder said.
The Lewiston Zip’s are part of a business founded in Kennewick in 1953 to serve employees, scientists and families moving to the Tri-Cities to work in the nuclear industry.
It expanded into Spokane and now has dozens of locations in Idaho and Washington, including one in Post Falls owned by the Wilders.
Free diabetes class set for today at the Lewiston library
LEWISTON — A free class about managing diabetes will be held at 5 p.m. today at the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St.
Participants will have an opportunity to take a risk quiz and learn about what they can do to prevent the illness.
The speakers are Trudy Bly, a registered nurse and diabetes care and education specialist, and Jennifer Raykovich, a registered dietician nutritionist.
The event coincides with National Diabetes Month. It comes at a time when diabetes is prevalent in the U.S., according to a news release from Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus, the sponsor of the session.
A total of 45.8 million adults in the U.S. battling or at risk of diabetes, according to the news release, including 8.5 million individuals who aren’t diagnosed, and another 96 million who are prediabetic.
Tips for recruiting workers offered by business development center
LEWISTON — Bonuses and flexible hours are strategies businesses can use to attract employees in the present competitive job market.
That advice comes from the North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
Bonuses can be provided for a number of reasons, such as rewarding employees for years of service or generating referrals, according to a news release from the center.
Other tips include:
Offering opportunities for employees to expand their skills.
Hiring retirees.
Maintaining transparency and authenticity in communications.
Making the application process efficient, easy and enjoyable to help stave off “ghosting” of potential hires.
Creating day-in-the-life videos about jobs.
Additional information and videos are available at idahosbdc.org.
