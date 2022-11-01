A producer of Palouse native flower seeds, situated near the base of Paradise Ridge, is selling its inventory and equipment.

Jacie and Wayne Jensen of Thorn Creek Native Seed Farm are transferring the assets to Mary and Joe Hein, the owners of Rose Creek Seed. The Heins will raise the seeds about 10 miles north of Pullman. They will begin selling seeds today at rosecreekseed.com.

This year, the Jensens taught the Heins about the business, seed production, cleaning and packaging, said Jacie Jensen.

