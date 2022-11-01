A producer of Palouse native flower seeds, situated near the base of Paradise Ridge, is selling its inventory and equipment.
Jacie and Wayne Jensen of Thorn Creek Native Seed Farm are transferring the assets to Mary and Joe Hein, the owners of Rose Creek Seed. The Heins will raise the seeds about 10 miles north of Pullman. They will begin selling seeds today at rosecreekseed.com.
This year, the Jensens taught the Heins about the business, seed production, cleaning and packaging, said Jacie Jensen.
“It is important to us that Palouse native flower seed continues to be available to landowners,” she said. “There’s not many farmers producing native seed and there’s a lot of trial and error.”
Their work has supported the improvement of the diversity of native plants for the benefit of native soil and wildlife, including pollinators.
It helps customers like large landowners, Idaho Fish and Game and tribes reestablish and enhance Palouse prairie, a type of ecosystem that has been largely replaced by farm fields.
The land where the Jensens raised the seeds will continue to be used for crops from their no-till farm such as wheat, barley, grass seed, legumes, alfalfa and canola.
The Zions Bank branch in Lewiston is one of more than 120 in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
Palouse cook brings his talents to Emerald Garden in Clarkston
Sesame chicken and orange chicken are two popular dishes at a new version of Emerald Garden in Clarkston.
The restaurant is now owned by Jose Guinto and his wife, Zoey Thai. Most entrees cost between $16 and $18.
Customers can dine in at Emerald Garden at the intersection of Sixth and Diagonal streets or order take-out by calling (509) 295-8999. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Its street address is 701 Sixth St.
He brings about 30 years of culinary experience to the venture. Most recently, he operated China Town Cafe inside Dissmore’s in Pullman. It was a take-out-only Asian delicatessen similar to Panda Express.
“We were doing great there,” he said.
China Town went out of business after Dissmore’s was acquired by Rosauers. The supermarket is temporarily closed during a major renovation.
In Clarkston, Guinto plans to diversify the menu to include specialties like charbroiled Vietnamese pork chops. He also plans more interior upgrades.
“We still have a lot to do to brighten up the place,” he said.
Regional bank participates in initiative to prevent scams
Zions Bank has joined the industry-wide “Banks Never Ask” campaign to help consumers protect themselves against scams.
Its work to increase awareness about the danger of such crimes happens at a time when the prevalence of fraud is growing, according to a news release from Zions Bank
The Federal Trade Commission estimates that consumers lost $5.8 billion to phishing schemes and other fraud in 2021, a jump of 70% from 2020.
Cari Miller, the manager of Zions Bank in Lewiston, offered the following advice in a news release:
Text messages from someone claiming to be your bank asking for you to sign in or share personal information are scams. Banks do not ask anyone to confirm personal details or send passwords through texts.
Beware of emails with requests to click on suspicious links or provide personal information. The sender may claim to be someone from your bank or other legitimate organization, but they are scams.
Banks will never call customers to confirm account numbers. If you’re ever in doubt that a caller is legitimate, hang up and call the bank directly at a number you trust.
Don’t download any attachments, click on links or call phone numbers in suspicious texts or emails.