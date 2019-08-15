Black-headed grosbeak

Theresa McGovern of Lewiston snapped this photo of a black-headed grosbeak enjoying a bath June 22 in Olympia, Wash. McGovern uploaded the image to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

