Blanket of clouds

Gail Craig snapped this image recently above the Old Spiral Highway north of Lewiston, the city completely covered with fog and clouds.

Gail Craig snapped this image recently above the spiral highway north of Lewiston, the city completely covered with fog and clouds. Have a cool winter photo you’d like to share with readers? Upload it today at “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at inland360.com.

Tags

Recommended for you