RIGGINS — Blasting on a slope bordering U.S. Highway 95 about 6 miles south of Riggins is expected to begin sometime next week, according to Megan Sausser of the Idaho Transportation Department.
The blasting of unstable rock on a hillside that slid shut July 3 would be the second phase of a project to repair that section of the road vulnerable to rockslides. The first blast occurred Aug. 21, and since then crews have been scaling the hillside and dislodging loose material, Sausser said.
“We’ve just been preparing the design plans” for the blasting scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday, she said. Drillers are aiming at removing rock on a slope adjacent to the main rockslide that has shown some instability.
Since the main rockslide July 3, travelers along Idaho’s sole north-south arterial have been diverted to a shoo-fly road around the base of the slide area. At times when blasting occurred, travelers were directed onto the Old Pollock Road on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River.
Sausser said there have been few problems for drivers skirting the slide area, other than some people who jump the timed traffic lights and drive through the closed section when they’re supposed to stop. It’s a hazardous move, she added, because rock scalers may be above the slope knocking down debris. There is a catch basin at the base of the slope that is expected to catch most of the falling rock, but traffic is temporarily delayed when that material comes down.
More information will be released next week when the blast is scheduled.