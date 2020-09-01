Several rural fires were reported over the weekend in Latah and Whitman counties.
Firefighters from the Idaho Department of Lands and the Genesee, Moscow, Troy and Deary rural fire districts responded to a roughly 140-acre fire Friday afternoon on the 1200 block of Jones Road northeast of Genesee. The fire started in a field near Jones Road and burned into timber near Lenville Road. The fire was mostly extinguished Friday but firefighters stayed on scene overnight for hot spots, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Aircraft also dropped water and retardant on the flames.
Moscow, Potlatch, Troy, Genesee and Idaho Department of Lands fire crews responded to a 40- to 50-acre fire Saturday afternoon near Foothill Road north of Moscow, the LCSO said. A combine caught fire and it spread to the wheat field.
The LCSO said another combine caught fire in a lentil field Sunday night on Potter Road and State Highway 66 north of Viola near the border with Washington. The fire was contained to the combine hopper and was already extinguished by the time a deputy arrived. Moscow rural firefighters responded to the scene.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said combine-related fires are not uncommon this time of year when farmers are harvesting. He said fire season on the Palouse is typically July through September depending on the weather.
In Whitman County, the McCoy Grain Terminal caught fire Saturday afternoon south of Rosalia. It remains closed.
Whitman County Fire District 7 Chief Bill Tensfeld said multiple locations of the facility were damaged from the fire. He said fire crews from multiple agencies were called to the blaze around 3 p.m. Saturday and left around midnight after the fire was mostly contained. They returned to the facility at 9 a.m. Sunday and left at 4 p.m. to finish the job. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Several agencies responded to a large wildland fire Saturday afternoon on Sunrise Road south of Garfield. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said a section of State Route 27 closed for a short period because of the fire.
