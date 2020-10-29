‘Bleak’ outlook for COVID-19 this winter

The Whitman County Public Health Director said Wednesday that prognoses about the possible course of the COVID-19 pandemic this winter look “bleak.”
Additionally, other health officials in Whitman County shared concerns about hospital capacity, COVID-19 testing and assisted living facilities during a Whitman County Health Network meeting.
Whitman County Health Public Health Director Troy Henderson said he is worried about how the COVID-19 situation will unfold from January through March.
“The COVID prognosis right now does not look good,” he said. “And if we have continued community spread increases into the winter and a bad seasonal flu on top of that it could provide some real challenges.”
Whitman County on Wednesday reported 12 new positive COVID-19 tests. There are five patients currently hospitalized and there have been 14 deaths from the virus this month.
The latest patients include one younger than 20, three people between ages 20-39, three people between ages 40-59, three people between ages 60-79 and two people older than 80.
There have been 1,804 positive cases in the county this year.
Jeannie Eylar, from Pullman Regional Hospital, said the hospital is caring for a “fair number” of in-patients with COVID-19.
She said other health facilities in the region are filling up with patients and that poses a problem for PRH if there is a surge of sick people.
“A part of our surge plan had been that we would keep two positive COVID patients on ventilators and that we would transfer additional patients to Spokane,” she said. “And what we have realized in the past two weeks is that there are many, many days that we can’t transfer patients even if we can’t care for them because our referring facilities are full.”
Eylar said PRH is rethinking its surge plan in order to care for more patients.
“We’re preparing for the worst and we’ll hope for the best,” she said.
Bishop Place Senior Living, an assisted living facility in Pullman, announced earlier this month that it experienced a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and residents at its facility. Henderson said Wednesday the facility is still dealing with COVID-19 cases, but he commended the staff for doing a good job in responding to the outbreak.
Pullman Fire Department Chief Mike Heston said his crew has been responding to calls at Bishop Place.
“Bishop Place is keeping us really busy so we’re working with those folks to use best practices,” he said.
He said the department is offering help to any local facility that would like its expertise. Heston said his crew will occasionally see a care worker not taking proper precautions.
“Once in a while we’re still seeing some care workers that aren’t wearing gloves, that aren’t wearing masks, that are going from patient to patient, which is concerning to us,” he said.
Hank Hanigan, CEO of Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax, said an assisted living facility near the hospital is experiencing a “very high positive testing rate, which has us concerned about where this is going to head in the future.”
He said the hospital has started seeing in-patients this month and has cared for as many as three at one time. He said this amount “pushes us past our capability of having everyone in a negative air pressure room.”
Michelle Hyatt, Pullman School District nurse, said she is concerned the schools won’t have access to free or low-cost COVID-19 testing if needed.
Hyatt said she is worried there will be staff members who cannot afford to get tested. She also said they may be worried about losing sick leave or getting tests for their families. She is also concerned there won’t be enough staff available if employees have to be quarantined.
“That’s our biggest issue right now,” she said.
Washington State University has asked the National Guard to continue providing COVID-19 tests on campus until Dec. 17, said Cougar Health Services Medical Director Bonnie de Vries. She said WSU is awaiting an answer.
Also Wednesday, Henderson announced he is resigning from his post as Whitman County Health Director. He has accepted a position with the Department of Defense. His last day will be Nov. 15.
Henderson said the county commissioners will decide what to do with his position. He anticipates colleague Ben Stone will step in to fill the public information officer duties that were part of Henderson’s job. Deputy Director Chris Skidmore may also take over some of Henderson’s other responsibilities, Henderson said.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Latah County. The county reported its first COVID-19 death Tuesday.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached akuipers@dnews.com.