Blind dates at the Colfax Library

Are you looking to find the book of your dreams this Valentine’s season? The Colfax Library is making that possible through our annual “Blind Date with a Book” program, available during the entire month of February for adults.
We were sure to include books of all genres and formats to fit everyone’s tastes. Get cozy with everything from historical fiction and romance to psychological thrillers and science fiction. Our blind date books come in large, as well as regular print, graphic novel and audiobook options.
Here are a few hints about our available dates. See if you can guess any of the titles!
Fiction: Regency Romance, Deepest Secret, Gossip Columnist, Elusive Bachelor
Large Print: Socialite, Polish Resistance, WWII, German Doctor, Fight for Justice
Audiobook: Australia, Secrets, Drama, Funny, Motherhood, Bullying, Violence
Fiction: Suspense, Mythology, Murder, Obsession, Secret Society
Audiobook: Tropical, Winter, Secret Lives, Widow, Mysterious
Fiction: Explorer, Ancient Civilization, El Dorado, Amazon Jungle
Fiction: France, WWII, Love, Danger, Betrayal
Audiobook: Bank Robbery, Humor, Mental Health, Friendship, Swedish Author
Fiction: Race Relations, 1950s Alabama, Fathers and Daughters, Moving, Funny, Compelling
Fiction: Heartwarming, Love & Logic, Asperger’s, Math, Male Escort
Did you see any that intrigued you? Stop by Colfax Library to check one out anytime during the month of February and just maybe you’ll fall in love.
To go on a blind date with a book, simply browse the display of wrapped up books, read the hints, choose your favorite, check out, unwrap and enjoy! If you’re not sure which to pick, contact us and a librarian will set you up. Curbside pickup remains available for those who prefer contactless check out.
Previous blind date goers thoroughly enjoyed the surprise of unwrapping the book, trying to guess the titles from our clever hints, and the opportunity to read something that they would not normally pick out.
Here are a few highlights from previous blind daters’ experiences:
“This was a fun book. My date’s best feature was the animals and their antics.” — “Nine Lives to Die” by Rita Mae Brown
“Excitement and adventure; amazing exploration.” — “The Lost City of Z” by David Grann
“I was really interested in the story ... loved the graphic details.” — “The Trial of Lizzie Borden” by Cara Robertson
“Intriguing insight in Arabic culture. I’ve already recommended it to a friend.” — “A Woman is No Man” by Etaf Rum
“Story hooked me! Side plots, mystery, and a surprise ending!” — “A Sister’s Hope” by Wanda Brunstetter
“Very entertaining, thoughtful, creative, and witty.” — “What I Lick Before Your Face and Other Haikus by Dogs” by Jamie Coleman
“This one was a tearjerker. I love how the author was able to tell the story from multiple perspectives. I think it should be read in every High School and College U.S. History Class.” — “They Called Us Enemy “ by George Takei
All participants get a chance to win a date at Colfax restaurant, Serfes Foods, in the form of a $20 gift certificate.
With a rating scale of “major dud” to “red hot,” be sure to return the Rate Your Date slip included with your blind date book to Colfax by March 11, which serves as your entry into the prize drawing. Feel free to return at the desk or in our book drops.
To sweeten the deal, participants will also receive a small Valentine’s treat when they check out a blind date book (while supplies last).
Not only Colfax Library users, but also patrons belonging to our other Whitman County Rural District Library branches, are invited to participate. Just contact me at the Colfax Library and share your tastes in books and we will mail a blind date book to your branch that we think would be a good match for you.
If you’re ready to fall in love this February, call (509) 397-4366 or email sarah@whitcolib.org.
Phelan-Blamires is the public services librarian at the Whitman County Library.