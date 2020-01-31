As part of its efforts to implement the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, which was signed into law in March, the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input in identifying lands managed by the BLM open to the public for hunting, fishing or other recreational purposes, but to which there is no legal public access or where public access is significantly restricted.
Public recommendations will aid the BLM in creating a report to Congress providing options for reasonably providing access to such lands, such as by acquiring an easement, right-of-way or fee title from a willing owner.
The public nomination period is set to close Feb. 29. Nominations will be accepted through the BLM’s ePlanning website.
To learn more visit shortened link on.doi.gov/2Rmv4Mh.