Washington State University professors and the Pullman Police Department chief were among those who voiced their support of the Black Lives Matter movement during a march and rally Saturday in Pullman.
Nearly 100 people made the march from the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail to Pine Street Plaza, yelling chants and holding signs to honor Black victims of police brutality a day after Juneteenth, a holiday commemrotating the end of slavery in the U.S.
Amir Gilmore, a visiting WSU professor in the College of Education, reminded the audience that after slavery ended, violence and discrimnation continues to plague generations of Black people to this day.
His father grew up in the wake of Jim Crow segregation and mass lynchings. His mother lived through assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Gilmore was born in the wake of the Rodney King beating.
“Imagine being born into a world where Black death and suffering are the status quo,” he said.
Gilmore said being Black in America means living in a time where white lives matter over Black lives, and when Black people are murdered simply because of the color of their skin.
“(In) 30 years on this planet, I have never had the privilege or reassurance of police protection,” he said.
He said this punishment against Black people is a social construct that has lasted hundreds of years and is more than simply racism.
“If we want to bring some type of change in this country, folks must name and call out what this immersed vitriol is: anti-blackness,” he said.
David Leonard, a WSU professor in the School of Languages, Cultures and Race, said the Black Lives Matter movement should also be a moment where white people reflect on the failure to tear down white supremacy and “agitate for freedom for everyone.”
“After 155 years, white America still hasn’t gotten the message about the humanity and freedom of Black people,” he said. “The nation refuses to say, much less live up to the creed, that Black lives matter.”
He said the problem is worsened by higher education institutions.
“Universities are still upholding white supremacy through its support of mass incarceration, for its white-centric curriculum and its lack of diversity,” Leonard said.
Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins attended the rally and told the crowd Pullman police stand with the demonstrators against police brutality.
He said his department is not doing everything correct when it comes to police behavior, but it is going to work with the community to get better.
“We’ve always expected our officers to treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Jenkins said. “Does that happen all the time? It does not.”
Jenkins said he has seen actions taken by his officers that were within policy but “looked horrible and that I didn’t like.”
Consequently, he brought in a national use-of-force expert to train the department’s staff on proper police conduct.
The department also has an early warning system that notifies supervisors and command staff of any trends that may be developing with complaints against officers and use of force.
Jenkins said he recently implemented a policy requiring officers to intervene and stop excessive force used by other officers. This is one of the eight law enforcement policy changes promoted by the national 8 Can’t Wait campaign to reduce police violence.
He said criminal justice researchers from WSU have unlimited access to all Pullman Police body-worn camera footage to analyze use-of-force incidents.
“I want to work with the community,” he said. “We want to do what’s right and I say that Black lives matter.”
