I would like to extend a big thank you to the communities of Moscow and the surrounding areas for your wonderful support in donating blood and those who volunteer their time unconditionally to the American Red Cross during these uncertain times involving COVID-19.
In addition, I cannot say how much the churches, businesses and community centers have contributed to the success of the mission to save lives. These include Best Western Plus University Inn, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in every local community, Quality Inn in Clarkston and Palouse Community Center. Each and every one of you has my most humble and deep appreciation, that of the American Red Cross and, most importantly, that of the recipients of the gift of life through blood donations.
Mary Kress
Lewiston