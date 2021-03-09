There will be several opportunities to donate blood on the Palouse in coming days. Those opportunities, managed by the American Red Cross, are listed below.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. March 25, University of Idaho Menard Law Building, 715 S. Rayburn St.
MOSCOW — Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1000 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18, Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
MOSCOW — noon to 6 p.m. March 24, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 123 N. Main St.
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors will also be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.