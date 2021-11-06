Every two seconds someone in the country needs life-saving blood, however, filling that need is proving to be a challenge.
Matt Ochsner, American Red Cross communications director for Idaho and Montana, said the organization is seeing a nationwide shortage that puts its blood product supply at its lowest point in the past 10 years.
In addition to the donation shortage is staffing issues, which means blood donation appointments may be rescheduled or canceled. “Like many employers across the country, the American Red Cross is hiring,” the organization said in a statement. “During this time of limited staff availability, we are continually adjusting the blood drive schedule to best use our available resources.”
Part of the reason behind the blood shortage is COVID-19. Demand for blood products at hospitals is high because many procedures were delayed during the pandemic and are now taking place. Along with patients again moving forward with nonessential medical procedures, some people postponed more urgent treatments and those conditions are now more serious and may require more blood products. Coming into the holiday season, Ochsner said donations decrease because people are busy.
Patients who need blood often require a high amount. Ochsner said that a single car crash victim will need 100 units of blood, which would require 100 blood donations.
“It just speaks to the demand to keep hospital shelves stocked,” he said.
Ochsner said the No. 1 reason people don’t donate is because they’ve never been asked to, so the organization is trying to get the request out to more people. He said that the process of donating takes less than an hour and a single donation can save three lives.
“Spend less than an hour of your day and get some juice and cookies and walk out and save a life and feel like a million bucks,” Ochsner said.
Another method Ochsner uses is telling people that 25 percent of blood products go to cancer patients because it’s a fact that more people can connect with.
“I think most everyone out there knows someone (with cancer) or have gone through it themselves,” he said.
The American Red Cross provides 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. In Idaho, it provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals. When someone donates blood, the organization tries to keep those donations as local as possible, but if there’s a need in another state the Red Cross will send it out of state.
“We collect very well in Idaho,” Ochsner said. The Idaho Red Cross collects more than 63,000 units of blood at more than 2,000 blood drives across the state.
Less than 3 percent of Americans actually donate blood and about 38 percent of the population is eligible. Those with questions on donating eligibility can go to redcrossblood.org.
One of the most common questions Ochsner now hears concerning eligibility for donations is about COVID-19 vaccines. Those who have had the vaccine can donate blood and will need to know which vaccine they have received. Those who have received a flu shot can also donate.
As an extra incentive this month, those who give blood will be entered into a contest to win a trip to Hawaii for two, including airfare, hotels, meals and $1,000 gift card for expenses. Those who donate before Nov. 23 will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.