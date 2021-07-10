Bloomfields celebrate 60th anniversary

Gary and Karen Bloomfield of Pullman recently celebrated their 60 wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends at their country home.
Helping with the celebration were their two daughters and their families: Ginger and Bart Davis of Ferndale, Wash., and Brenda and Len Pieroni along with grandchildren Lenny and Allison from La Canada, Calif. Though one of the hottest days of the season, the guests were able to enjoy the day and occasion.
The Bloomfields were married in Pullman at the Methodist Church on June 23, 1961. After a honeymoon to Seaside Ore., the couple settled in Johnson, Wash., in an almost 100-year-old fixer-upper house, where they resided for about 10 years before moving to their current home.