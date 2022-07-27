On a recent morning at the University of Idaho, Ph.D. students Chris Bitikofer and Sebastian Rueda are running a robotics test.

Rueda is seated on a chair with a metal exoskeleton attached to his arm. He reaches toward brightly colored virtual blocks on a screen in front of him, and the machine follows, whirring softly.

As his hand reaches the block, a robotic voice tells Rueda, “WAIT.” There’s a brief pause, a beep, and the block disappears as another pops up.

