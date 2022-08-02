This story has been updated from its original version to correct a Daily News error.

The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners approved a funding proposal Wednesday for the project to expand and remodel patient care facilities, according to a news release.

The expansion and remodeling project is estimated to add and renovate around 80,000 square feet of the hospital and is estimated to cost $45 million, according to the news release.

Tags

Recommended for you