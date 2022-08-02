The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners approved a funding proposal Wednesday for the project to expand and remodel patient care facilities, according to a news release.
The expansion and remodeling project is estimated to add and renovate around 80,000 square feet of the hospital and is estimated to cost $50 million, according to the news release.
With this approved funding, the hospital’s financing will support around $10 million, while $7.5 million will come from philanthropy and grants, according to the release. The hospital has made a request to the community for tax-payer bond support, which will be decided during the Nov. 8 general election Nov. 8. If Pullman voters within the hospital’s taxing district decide to move forward with this action, the bond measure would support around $27.5 million, providing major funding for the project.
The expansion and remodeling project would grow the hospital’s emergency department, including surgery, surgery recovery unit and gastrointestinal services, mental health services, diagnostic imaging, cardiac and pulmonary services, sleep studies and laboratory services. The plan will also propose to combine services off campus, reduce rental spaces and provide patient care spaces for services including rheumatology, endocrinology and dermatology.
This project is the first extensive expansion for the hospital since it was built 18 years ago. The hospital is currently 105,000 square feet and leases 20,000 square feet of space in addition to Pullman.
“This is a nuts and bolts plan to address space challenges which have been building because of consistent demand and growth; it is crucial we grow to serve our growing community,” Scott Adams, Pullman Regional Hospital CEO, wrote in the release. “We need more space for core hospital functions like emergency care, surgery, imaging, laboratory services and others. The lack of space comes at a cost of timely access to the exceptional patient care we are known for at Pullman Regional Hospital.”