The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners approved a funding proposal Wednesday for the project to expand and remodel patient care facilities, according to a news release.

The expansion and remodeling project is estimated to add and renovate around 80,000 square feet of the hospital and is estimated to cost $50 million, according to the news release.

With this approved funding, the hospital’s financing will support around $10 million, while $7.5 million will come from philanthropy and grants, according to the release. The hospital has made a request to the community for tax-payer bond support, which will be decided during the Nov. 8 general election Nov. 8. If Pullman voters within the hospital’s taxing district decide to move forward with this action, the bond measure would support around $27.5 million, providing major funding for the project.

