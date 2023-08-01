Boat launches on the main Salmon River from Corn Creek to Vinegar Creek were temporarily suspended Monday because of the rapidly expanding Elkhorn Fire, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

The closure is in effect at least until Wednesday. The Salmon-Challis National Forest that administers the river permit system began offering boaters affected by the closure a rollover option for next season on the same launch date.

The forest said the decision to close the river corridor had to do with the safety of rafters and firefighters and because of the fire behavior in the area that blew up about 2 p.m. Sunday due to strong winds, fuels and the terrain.

