LEWISTON — An order to boil drinking water for certain areas of Lewiston was lifted Thursday following the rupture of a nearly 100-year-old reservoir that released 3 million gallons of water in a neighborhood, which caused flooding and mudslides with debris Wednesday.

An area that is generally south of Southway Avenue/16th Avenue (see map) had the order lifted, but other parts of town are still under the boil water order until future notice. The boil order was placed because the water in the reservoir has been exposed to contaminants.

Mayor Dan Johnson brought a Lewiston City Council special meeting to order to approve $200,000 in emergency funds. All city councilors voted in favor of approving the funds, which now can be used more quickly by staff to fix the issue.

