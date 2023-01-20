LEWISTON — An order to boil drinking water for certain areas of Lewiston was lifted Thursday following the rupture of a nearly 100-year-old reservoir that released 3 million gallons of water in a neighborhood, which caused flooding and mudslides with debris Wednesday.
An area that is generally south of Southway Avenue/16th Avenue (see map) had the order lifted, but other parts of town are still under the boil water order until future notice. The boil order was placed because the water in the reservoir has been exposed to contaminants.
Mayor Dan Johnson brought a Lewiston City Council special meeting to order to approve $200,000 in emergency funds. All city councilors voted in favor of approving the funds, which now can be used more quickly by staff to fix the issue.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, said that the money will be used to try to make repairs to divert water so the reservoir can be isolated and the boil order can be lifted for the entire city.
“What we’re trying to do is cut enough straws into the lower system to feed from the new wells to feed into the lower system so we can isolate that reservoir,” he said.
City councilors questioned whether or not the $200,000 was enough money and said they were willing to provide more if it was necessary.
Dustin Johnson said that the cost of each part is $25,000, so the $200,000 is expected to cover the cost. Although he told councilors he didn’t want to have to ask for more money Monday.
“You’re doing your job and you’re doing it very well,” said city councilor Kathy Schroeder, adding Dustin Johnson didn’t need to apologize for requesting the money. “If you find Monday you need more we can do another special session.”
The city’s top priority is to lift the boil order for all Lewiston residents, and there is no certain timeframe for when that could happen, Dustin Johnson said. Once the boil order is resolved then attention will turn to making a plan for the reservoir.
Dustin Johnson also updated the city council on the potential cause of the rupture, which is still being assessed. He stressed that the cause wasn’t because of negligence or tampering.
“There is no sign of negligence, there is no sign of anybody tampering with the system or not doing what they were supposed to be doing,” Dustin Johnson said. “But if somebody wants to say this is negligence by the city, that (the reservoir) has been leaking for years or we were sweeping something under the rug, that is just completely false. There is nothing further from the truth that there was something that was identified that was deficient in this reservoir.”
Dustin Johnson said if the reservoir had been leaking or there was equipment failure, they would have known because they monitor the site with the control center. The amount of water coming in and out is looked at and recorded, so if water was leaking, the numbers would have shown it.
In an inspection of the damaged facility Thursday, it was determined the support from the northwest wall failed. However, the cause is still unknown and it is unclear if it was caused by a preexisting condition or a sudden event. Dustin Johnson received cell phone footage and other videos of the event from staff who were on scene, but it was also foggy Wednesday morning.
“I wanted to be able to come to you and say ‘this is what happened,’ ” he said to the council. “I don’t know why what happened, happened.”
Inspectors did find areas of scour, but don’t know why it was found on the ruptured in addition to other places.
The reservoir lost 3.3 million gallons of water. It was built in the 1920s but has had upgrades of the structure and the pumps. The last inspection of the site was in 2017 and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality recommends inspections every five years, so the reservoir was scheduled to be inspected this year. When the reservoir is inspected, a diver goes inside and looks for cracks, and checks stress points, the roof and pipes.
To lift the boil order, the reservoir needs to be isolated — but in order to do that, certain infrastructure has to be in place in the system, which it is currently not designed to do. The city’s system is set up to pump water from the wells to the reservoir, and that process has to be reconfigured to isolate the damaged reservoir. For that to happen, the water pressure has to be maintained and water be diverted elsewhere in the system, which it is not currently prepared to do.
“Usually, the circus goes on behind the curtain as we try to not impact private residents,” Dustin Johnson said. “What’s unfortunate is a lot of residents were impacted, not just with the boil order but with the water that came down with that release.”
He said he spoke with residents and heard “some pretty scary stories” of what they experienced when the reservoir burst.
“This is not something I ever thought I would have to deal with, but here we are. We want to make sure we can take care of all of our customers — anybody that was impacted,” Dustin Johnson said. “We are in the beginning of a marathon and addressing immediate concerns, and then we will work our way through. We will be feeling this for many, many, many years.”
The $200,000 funds are only to make repairs to provide water service and remove the water boil order. Separate funds will be used to make other repairs or replacement of the reservoir, depending on what kind of damage has been done.
Councilor Hannah Liedkie also wanted to make sure the other nearby reservoir was also looked at for repairs. Dustin Johnson said that the surviving reservoir, called the Low Reservoir, was looked at Thursday morning and there were no concerns. Although, depending on what caused the other reservoir — known as the High Reservoir — to rupture, it might cause repairs for the Low Reservoir as well.
Councilors and Dan Johnson also praised Dustin Johnson for the hard work he’s been doing and the long hours he has put in to resolve the issue.
At one point, Dustin Johnson got emotional talking about the effect the rupture has had on residents.
“You don’t want to do this when you’re a public works director. So (I’m) getting a little choked up, which I don’t know why,” he said. “Probably not much sleep going on.”