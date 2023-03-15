A 55-year-old Idaho woman was found guilty of crimes in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

A jury convicted Yvonne St Cyr, of Boise, of two felony counts of obstructing and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

St Cyr was also found guilty of four misdemeanor charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing the Capitol building.