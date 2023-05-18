Boldly predicting triple-digit days

A.L. "Butch" Alford

The questions on your mind, of course, are: What will summer bring to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the region? And how many triple digit days will the valley have in 2023?

But first, if only to focus on cooler issues, how was winter 2022-23?

I can answer from a personal perspective, not as a meteorologist: It was necessary to shovel snow in our Lewiston driveway five times. As always, the first shoveling was a novelty, with about 3 inches Nov. 28. My shoveling, usually with 2 inches of snow, followed Dec. 5, Dec. 20, Dec. 23 and a late Feb. 22.

