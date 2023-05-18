Boldly predicting triple-digit days

The questions on your mind, of course, are: What will summer bring to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the region? And how many triple digit days will the valley have in 2023?
But first, if only to focus on cooler issues, how was winter 2022-23?
I can answer from a personal perspective, not as a meteorologist: It was necessary to shovel snow in our Lewiston driveway five times. As always, the first shoveling was a novelty, with about 3 inches Nov. 28. My shoveling, usually with 2 inches of snow, followed Dec. 5, Dec. 20, Dec. 23 and a late Feb. 22.
Most Lewiston folks, like me, aren’t enthusiastic about shoveling snow. We’re not hard-core enthusiasts like the Palouse. Or on the Camas Prairie. Few of us in the valley have mechanized snow removal equipment.
So what do the experts report about the past winter?
Greg Koch, meteorologist with the Spokane regional weather bureau, recalls a cooler winter than our average. For the season of December-January-February, Lewiston’s average temperature was 35.7 degrees, 1.3 degrees colder than the 30-year average. December was the major contributor with temperatures 3.2 degrees below average while January and February were 1.2 and 0.3 degrees cooler, respectively.
If the entire winter seemed longer than usual, you’re correct. November added to the official season’s chill with an average temperature in Lewiston 5.2 degrees below average. Then, March was cooler than average as well.
And how about last winter’s snow, from the expert, Koch, not me? Lewiston-Nez Perce County’s airport had 11.9 inches total, within an inch of the 30-year average of 12.7 inches.
So, how about the higher elevation Palouse? The University of Idaho station in Moscow had a total 62.5 inches, more than the 50.8 inch average. But that doesn’t correspond to total moisture. Snow and rain combined for 19.1 inches of moisture, less than the average of 22.2 inches. The reason? Less rain.
Precipitation was less than average in Lewiston-Clarkston, too. For the water year, Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, the “liquid equivalent” at the Lewiston Airport was 7.81 inches, well below the average of 9.19 inches. “That was pretty typical of the region, too,” Koch said. What was responsible? Mainly, California had the heavy snow and rain. “The jet stream had copious amounts of precipitation in California and we were getting the scraps.”
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed in the next four weeks for your region’s wheat farmers,” Koch said. Farmers need some rain.
Now, how about the hot topic, our summer ahead?
Brace yourselves. Most likely, according to the official forecast, summer will have above average temperatures for the Northwest. Keep in mind, the last two summers have had more Lewiston-Clarkston triple digit days than our 21-year average of 11.8 days and the multi-years’ average of 9-plus. Remember, 2022 had 18 triple digit days and 2021 had a whopping 24. The count was eight in 2020 and only five in 2019.
Summer ’22 started slowly. We patiently waited until July 25 to reach 100. Then, triple digits came in a flurry, with July closing with seven in a row, including 108 on July 29, the warmest day of the year. August followed with 10 triple digit days, twice the average of 3.8, and September (on the second day) had a 102, only the fourth triple digit in September in 21 years.
So, how many triple digits lie ahead in 2023? A repeat of 18? “To double the average would be an impressive feat,” Koch said. “But there’s been a trend over the last 15 years to have 100-degee days more frequently. You wouldn’t be out on a limb to say this summer will have 15 or more.”
So, my guess? I’ll go with 16 triple digit days. (Take that, Tribune City Editor Matt Baney, with whom I have a second annual bet, having won the $1 Susan Anthony coin in 2022.) For the record, this guy guessed 14 triples in 2022 and Baney picked eight. He was an optimist, so to speak, unusual for a crusty editor.
And a reminder to our readers: Lewiston-Clarkston valley residents — based on the past 21 years’ average — can expect 1.3 triple digit days in June, 6.5 in July, 3.8 in August and 0.2 — not very likely — in September.
What does the warmer summer ahead portend for the region’s wildfire season? Koch says, “you’ve lost a lot of snowpack very quickly this spring and precipitation has been light.” That’s not a positive.
The big weather topic is the likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern later this year. That’s after La Ninas the past three years. It means what? It would make Pacific Northwest weather drier and warmer in winter 2023-24.
That’s not good news for our skiers and snowmobilers. We’ve been spoiled for three outdoor winter seasons.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.