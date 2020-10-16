A bomb scare closed down part of Bishop Boulevard on Thursday after suspicious items were placed in front of the Pullman Vehicle Vessel Licensing office.
The neighboring businesses in the Crimson Village were evacuated as well as Holiday Inn Express guests staying in rooms facing the Crimson Village. The bomb squad from Spokane also was summoned.
The items, which appeared to be made of PVC pipes and wrapped in duct tape, were later determined not to be a threat. Bishop Boulevard reopened Wednesday morning after police determined it was a false alarm.