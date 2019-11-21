Bomb threat served as a dress rehearsal for Moscow schools

Friday’s bomb threat at Moscow Middle School may have thrown a wrench in the day’s activities, but it also provided school leaders an opportunity to practice new evacuation procedures.
Police say a juvenile suspect has since admitted to the threat, which turned out to be a false alarm.
When he first started with the middle school, Principal Bill Holman said there were no evacuation procedures in place. But last year administrators established new steps to ensure that the district’s response to a threat is safe and efficient and that every student is accounted for.
While he conceded the process was a little slower than he had hoped, Holman said he was pleased with how the evacuation went overall.
“We practiced without students a few times — this was our first trial with students, so we learned a few things about how to better facilitate that,” Holman said. “It did take a little bit longer than we anticipated (but) it’s noteworthy that we have nearly 570 students here.”
Holman said the school took care to evacuate every student on attendance rosters to the Hamilton Lowe Indoor Recreation Center, where they waited for their parents or to be taken home by bus. From there, he said, students waited in a protected space for their parents.
He said much of the delay was due to verification — parents had to produce a photo ID that corresponded with a list of adults approved to pick up that particular child. While the process may have been a bit time-consuming, Holman said it’s a small price to pay for safety, and some parents seemed to agree.
“I think my only real concern was, if it was done in the most efficient way possible. It may have been, but it didn’t feel like it with how long the lines were,” said parent Amanda Palmer, who waited more than 45 minutes in line to pick up her child. “I think it was probably a good test for if there was a more serious situation.”
“At the end of the day, everyone was safe and got home — I think that’s what matters most,” added Russell Meeuf, who’s child also attends MMS.
Following Friday’s evacuation, Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said some aspects of the new procedures will be refined, among those being a door malfunction at the high school. Administrators have cards that can lock all external doors, but those “lockout” cards didn’t work at the high school Friday, Bailey said.
“We found that there was a hiccup on that card and we’re communicating right now with the company,” Bailey said. “That was for a lockout that would just lock that outside doors, but our other cards for the lockdown do work, so we just informed the admins to use those cards until we get this fixed.”
Bailey said during a “lockout” all external doors are locked to ensure no unexpected visitors can enter the school without being challenged, but otherwise classes can continue as normal. A “lockdown,” he said, is more serious — every door in the building is locked and classes are halted while the perceived danger is addressed.
Bailey said since the threat was directed toward the middle school, they decided to put other schools in the district on lockout as a precaution.
During such situations, Bailey said it is imperative that schools have safety protocols in place to ensure problems are reconciled swiftly and safely. He said disregarding these steps only serves to compound problems.
“The worst thing we can have is a panicked parent that comes in and tries to bypass the procedures because that puts not only their kids at risk, it puts all kids at risk,” Bailey said. “We want to make sure every kids accounted for.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.