A $15 million bond measure supporting the expansion of Lincoln Middle School may be headed to Pullman ballots in February 2020, if the school board approves.
The board is scheduled to discuss a recommendation from the district’s Capital Projects Advisory Committee to place the item on the ballot during its regular meeting Aug. 28.
PSD Director of Operations Joe Thornton said the driving force behind the move is simple: Enrollment has outgrown the school’s capacity in the 15 years since the building’s last remodel. With recent renovations in the district focusing on expanding capacity for elementary- and high school-aged students, it is now time to make some room at the middle school level, he said.
“The building was designed, I think, for 600 and we have like 750 in there right now,” Thornton said. “The good news is that the last time we did work on Lincoln, we were able to make it useful for that 15-year window — well, now it’s time to address capacity in that building again.”
Thornton said plans allow for the addition of 8 to 10 new classrooms — including two equipped for science instruction as well as expansion of the school’s commons area. He said space restrictions for the school’s current commons have made it necessary to schedule three lunch periods to accommodate all students, and limited classroom space has, in some cases, crowded two classes into a single room.
Thornton said Pullman voters approved a bond worth $15.4 million to remodel LMS in 2002 (that bond will be retired in December 2020). The new bond would take effect as the old bond is retired and would be an affordable replacement, Thornton said, costing taxpayers at most an additional 8 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value on top of what they currently pay.
“Conservatively, it’s going to be 8 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — so it’d be $8 for every $100,000 of assessed value, which is really cheap,” PSD Finance Manager Diane Hodge said. “The hospital is going for 99 cents per $1,000 on their bond, so 8 cents is very minimal.”
Hodge said the district is being carefully conservative in estimating the potential impact of the bond. She said current estimates assume an interest rate of about 1.5 percent and an annual growth in the city’s assessed valuation tax rate of 2 percent — even though Pullman’s assessed valuations are growing at more than twice that pace. When the 2002 construction bond is retired, she said it’s possible a new bond wouldn’t increase the tax rate at all.
“We don’t want to tell them (taxpayers) it’s not going to cost anything and then have it be 8 cents,” Hodge said. “Now, will it be 8 cents? Most likely not, but could it be 1 or 2 cents? Possibly.”
If approved by voters, Thornton said construction would begin in summer of 2020 and would likely conclude within 15 months.
