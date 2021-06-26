Book room at the 1912 Center is worth a visit

Have you heard about the Friends of the Moscow Library Book Room at the 1912 Center? It’s our little informal popup book store.
With the advent of COVID-19, the Friends had to cancel last fall’s book sale as well as this spring’s book sale at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
This has left a gaping hole in our finances since these book sales are our biggest source of income.
Luckily, our good friend Jenny Kostroff at the 1912 Center offered us one of the yet-to-be-remodeled rooms on the second floor of the 1912 Center for a bookstore.
The 1912 Center is at 412 E. Third St. in Moscow at the corner of Van Buren.
So with some bargain tables and shelves from the Washington State University surplus store, plus lots of volunteer labor, including that of several UI Navy ROTC members, we were able to transform an empty room into an income-generating opportunity.
There are tables with all our usual nonfiction categories, your favorite fiction genres, books for children and young adults plus vinyl records, CDs and DVDs. There’s something for everyone and new items arrive every week. The room is located on the west end of the second floor and can be accessed anytime the 1912 Center is open. If the door is locked just ask Jenny or any 1912 Center employee to open it for you.
While you’re on the second floor you can admire the new beautifully remodeled Lecompte Auditorium and Reception Gallery. If you have books to donate for the Book Room, please take them to Friendship Hall which is on the main floor just down the hall from the senior center and near the elevator. There is usually a cart there you can use to transport heavy boxes or bags of books from your car to the room, just ask an employee if you don’t see it. Books are available by donation and your generous donations go to pay for library programs with a portion also going to the 1912 Center to help fund more improvements. Just slip your cash or check donation into the big metal donation box on the wall next to the door of the room. Please note: this is not a buck-a-bag sale; kindly donate as if you value your library and the 1912 Center. If you’re looking for free books, the Moscow Recycling Center at 401 Jackson Street has a large bin.
With revenue from the Book Room and a little luck, we might not end the year with red ink in our accounting books. Barring further catastrophe, we expect to hold a fall book sale Sept. 24-25 at the Latah County Fairgrounds. We look forward to seeing you all there. Thanks to all our community supporters.
Hughes is the treasurer for the Friends of the Moscow Library and coordinates the group’s book sales.