Bookish Blind Date

Kat Downes, right, was this year’s Blind Date with a Book drawing winner at the Whitman County Library District. Downes is a patron of the Albion branch of the library system and won a gift card to Serfes Foods. She’s pictured with Jackson Frishman, branch manager at the Albion branch library. The photo was submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the Whitman County Library marketing and adult services librarian.

Kat Downes, right, was this year’s Blind Date with a Book drawing winner at the Whitman County Library District. Downes is a patron of the Albion branch of the library system and won a gift card to Serfes Foods. She’s pictured with Jackson Frishman, branch manager at the Albion branch library. The photo was submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the Whitman County Library marketing and adult services librarian.

Tags

Recommended for you