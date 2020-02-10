Poets Michael McGriff and Cameron McGill will offer poetry readings 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., in Moscow.
One World Cafe will be on hand with a selection of beer and wine for sale.
McGill teaches at Washington State University, where he serves as poetry editor of Blood Orange Review and co-director of the Visiting Writer Series. He is celebrating the release of his first chapbook, “Meridians,” which is available for sale at BookPeople of Moscow.
McGriff teaches creative writing at the University of Idaho and is the author of several books. His story collection, “Our Secret Life in the Movies,” was listed as one of NPR’s Best Books of 2014.