Books and Brews to cap festival

Khaliela Wright

To finish the 17th annual Palouse Writers Festival, the community is invited to the annual Books and Brews gathering from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the 1913 Center at 412 E. Third St. in Moscow.

The event will feature regional and local authors who write memoirs, fantasy, young adult and more. This year, festival organizer Khaliela Wright said there aren’t any children’s authors attending. But children attendees can still have fun.

“Even the kids think it’s fun to meet the authors,” Wright said.