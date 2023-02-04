Disabled patrons of the Moscow Public Library now have a new way to access the library, through the Homebound Service program.
Lisa Egan, the access services manager at Latah County Library, said it is a program the library has been working to implement for a few years.
The delivery service is open to any library patron with a mental or physical disability who cannot come into the library, Egan said.
“We know there are people who want to access library materials and just are unable to because of physical or mental disability that makes it so they are unable to come to the library,” Egan said.
Those interested must have a library card in good standing. Those without a library card can still call, Egan said, and the staff will work to get them signed up. The delivery service is currently only available to those inside Moscow city limits.
To sign up for the service, patrons can call (208) 882-3925, extension 110, Egan said.
She said staff members will have a conversation with each patron and fill out a page of notes about the kind of materials the patron is interested in. The list can be viewed at latahlibrary.org.
“We’ll get the best we can an idea of what kinds of things they would like to read or watch or listen to,” Egan said.
The program allows participants to check out a maximum of 10 items a month, which can include magazines, books and movies. Deliveries will be made on the first Friday of each month.
Egan said phone calls are preferred to emails so there can be a conversation about the person’s preferences and needs. Questions will cover large print or small print, preferred genres and if there are any other materials they might like to check out.
“Hopefully, this will help us get things that they like, but I’m sure that at some point we’ll pick something that someone says, ‘Oh, you know, I’m not really into that.’” Egan said. “Just as anyone who comes into the library and checks something out and takes it home, and maybe they like it or they don’t. But that’s the beauty of it.”
If there is an item the person didn’t like, Egan said they can call the library and let them know for next time.
Egan said the deliveries will be made by a library employee who will be in the library delivery vehicle so patrons will know who’s at the door. The drivers will also not come inside, Egan said.
The program officially started this month and flyers went up around the library in preparation.
“We are, as of Feb. 1, ready to roll with it. We’re hoping that people will hear about it who aren’t able to come in here so that we can get materials delivered to them,” Egan said.