The 2019 University of Idaho Borah Symposium will feature public lectures on the intersection of climate and conflict.
Sherri Goodman, senior strategist at the Center for Climate and Security will open the symposium with an address at 4 p.m. Monday in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, located at 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow.
Capt. Shaun C. McAndrew with the UI and Washington State University Navy ROTC will present “Considerations on the U.S. Navy and Climate Change in the Arctic” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Vandal Ballroom of the Pitman Center.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday in the International Ballroom, former director of the United Nations World Food Programme Ertharin Cousin will speak on “Food, Climate and Conflict.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power will deliver the keynote address at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the International Ballroom. Power served as a senior advisor and special assistant to President Barack Obama. During her tenure, her office focused on issues, such as UN reform, women’s and LGBT rights, religious freedom, refugees, human trafficking and democracy.
The Borah Symposium, named in honor of former Idaho U.S. Sen. William Borah, has been held annually since 1948. It is dedicated to exploring ideas for overcoming obstacles toward world peace.
Additional information is available at uidaho.edu/borah.