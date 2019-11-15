Community members wishing to support Eva Ruth Day Wulff, a woman who was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in August 2016, can participate in a bowling tournament 4-10 p.m. Tuesday at Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
When she was diagnosed, doctors gave Wulff until October 2016 to live. Three years later, she continues her battle of breast cancer accompanied by frequent doctors appointments, MRIs and scans and costly cancer-fighting drugs.
All proceeds from the bowling event will go toward helping her and her family with medical bills and expenses.
Participation in the tournament is $20 per person, and teams of four are required.
For event details, visit shortened link: bit.ly/2X6tvna.