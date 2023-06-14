Boyer Park gets $6M upgrade

BOYER PARK — A $6 million upgrade at Boyer Park and Marina is complete and open for boaters.
A fuel dock and two other docks were replaced with new aluminum and fiberglass docks. Four docks were rehabilitated. A navigation light and a vault toilet that will be open year-round were added.
Boyer Park is about 50 miles downstream from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the Snake River in Whitman County. It has a swimming beach, playground, recreational vehicle spaces, paved pedestrian and bicycle trail and a riverfront restaurant.
The upgrades were covered by $5 million from the port and $1 million from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Board. Northbank Civil and Marine received the contract for the job.
The port maintains the park as a free day-use area on a long-term lease from the Corps of Engineers.
“As one of the only places to recreate in Whitman County, Boyer Park & Marina is critical to our quality of life and economy on the Palouse,” Port Commission Karl Webber said in a news release issued earlier this spring.
The docks were built in 1975 and had reached the end of their useful life, he said.
“The port continually heard from marina customers and constituents that secure and safe docks should be the highest priority for future port investment,” Webber said.
Budgeting software developed by Genesee entrepreneur now available
GENESEE — An entrepreneur who resides in Genesee has developed a software tool to help families with their finances.
The tool called “A Real Budget” is available at 2goodsoftware.com and costs $80 after a free 60-day trial period.
A Real Budget provides a way for users to track how they spend every paycheck in a 12-month budget that is continually updated with a twice-monthly net cash flow (income minus expenses), according to the website.
“You can see for the next year if you plan on spending more money than you expect to receive so that you can make adjustments to your spending plan before a future shortfall becomes today’s problem,” according to the website.
The owner and founder of 2 Good Software, George Gilbert, developed the product from a system he started in 1975 on scratch paper.
Gilbert earned a degree in computer science from Purdue University in 1970. He is retired after spending 20 years in the Navy and having a variety of careers, such as owning the Daily Cup in 2004 at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow.
Gastroenterologist joins Pullman operations
PULLMAN — Board certified gastroenterologist Dr. Ann Marie Schreiber has joined Pullman Surgical Associates, Pullman Regional Hospital’s general surgery and endoscopy practice.
A physician with 10 years of experience in her specialty, Schreiber provides colonoscopies for routine screenings, diagnostic tests and gastrointestinal treatments, according to a news release from Pullman Regional Hospital.
She is accepting adult patient referrals for conditions such as ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, Crohn’s disease, pancreatic issues, liver disease, chronic abdominal discomfort, constipation and diarrhea.
Before serving patients in Pullman, Schreiber practiced at Western Washington Medical Group in Everett, Wash., and in Grand Blanc, Mich.
She earned her medical degree at Michigan State University where she also completed an internal medicine residency and fellowship in gastroenterology.