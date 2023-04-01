A U.S. government listening session Friday was dominated by speakers in favor of breaching the four lower Snake River dams.

More than 50 people told representatives of the federal government that the river should be restored to its free flowing state to recover wild salmon and steelhead, compared to just three people who said the dams are vital to the region’s economy and should be retained.

Breaching advocates said the science backing dam removal is clear, that it is necessary to honor tribal treaty rights and that services provided by the dams can and should be replaced. They said salmon are keystone animals important to a wide range of other species from orcas in the Puget Sound to trees in inland forests.