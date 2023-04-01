In honor of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, three families recently shared their stories about raising children with Down syndrome in the hopes of breaking stereotypes and promoting acceptance.

‘The chillest guy you’ll ever meet’

Eating a chocolate muffin and drinking a nice, cold A&W root beer (his favorite), Nic Roesler, 10, was as content as could be, adding a few witty comments here and there as his mom spoke about him and his story.