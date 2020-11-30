Brews, ’dos and hullabaloos

A men’s salon recently opened in Moscow where patrons can get a haircut, drink a beer and watch sports.
The Locker Room, located at 872 Troy Road, Suite 150 (in the same complex as the Idaho Liquor Store and Subway restaurant), opened Nov. 4, said Stacie Bishop, one of the business’s eight owners. All eight own the other three Locker Room locations as well in Lewiston, Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene.
“Moscow’s always been on our radar,” Bishop said. “We’ve always wanted to expand.”
The more than 4,000-square-foot Moscow men’s salon includes a bar with beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages. Eight beers are on tap. Black leather Vandal bar stools and black leather chairs with an NFL team logo on the seatback line each side of the bar.
Patrons can play ping pong, foosball, video games and watch sports.
Sports memorabilia is seen throughout the suite, including sports hats, scarves and other items for sale. Hats promoting branches of the armed forces also are on display and for sale.
“I think people come to us for the atmosphere,” Bishop said. “We try to give the best customer service. It’s the whole experience. It’s not just I’m going in for a haircut. We have people that come in (and) just hang out at the bar.”
Bishop said there are no appointments — only walk-ins — and there is typically a wait time to get a haircut. But she said many customers prefer waiting so they can enjoy a drink and children can play games. If there is no wait, some customers have a drink at the bar after their haircut or take an unopened drink to go.
“It just makes the waiting experience better,” Bishop said.
Bishop said she owned and operated a full-service hair salon and her brother ran a sports shop. The Locker Room originated by combining the two ideas. They opened the Post Falls Locker Room first in 2006.
“I like to be different,” she said. “I like to be outside the box.”
Bishop, who recently moved to Lewiston with her husband, Christopher, said they would always drive through Moscow on their way to the Lewiston Locker Room and thought about the possibility of opening in Moscow. She said it was extremely difficult to find the right size building to expand in Moscow. Each space she inquired about would be sold or leased within a week, she said.
The owners of the space they eventually opened in continually asked Bishop to expand into the suite.
“They just kept calling and calling and finally it was too good to pass up,” she said.
Bishop said they planned to open the Moscow Locker Room this past spring but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9-5 Saturday. Haircuts are $20 and $15 for seniors. Bishop said her stylists only perform men’s-style haircuts.
