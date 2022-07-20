Bridge to nowhere

<CutlineCredit>Zach Wilkinson/Daily News</CutlineCredit><text>A 50-year-old pedestrian bridge between the Shock Physics Building and Wegner Hall is demolished Tuesday over Stadium Way on Washington State University’s campus in Pullman. University officials agreed to remove the bridge after the structure was deemed unsound.</text>

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

A 50-year-old pedestrian bridge between the Shock Physics Building and Wegner Hall is demolished Tuesday over Stadium Way on Washington State University’s campus in Pullman. University officials agreed to remove the bridge after the structure was deemed unsound.

Recommended for you